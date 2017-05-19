Entertainment
Two Additions: This New Edition Member Announced That He’s Expecting Twins

Double the joy.

Staff
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty


2017 must be the year of the twins.

From Beyoncé to Pharrell, more celebs are having two or multiple babies at once these days — and Ronnie DeVoe just joined the team. The New Edition singer and his wife Shamari recently announced that they are expecting twins.

As you may recall, the DeVoes announced in February that they’re expecting a new addition to their family. On Thursday, the beautiful couple took to Instagram to confirm that they have not one, but two buns in the oven.

 

The couple has been married since 2006 and this would be their first child(ren) together. Maybe their kids and can double date with the Carter twins.

Congrats to the DeVoes!

