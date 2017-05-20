Donald Trump

Wow! Donald Trump Impeachment Anthem

Well we all know, most of us aren’t feeling whats going down in the White House. What better way to express your opinion of how you feel than by song. This one is going viral. I give you the Donald Trump Impeachment Anthem. Enjoy.

