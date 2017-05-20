BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet

Young Dolph “King” Documentary

Young Dolph is one of the Hottest artist in Hip Hop today. He has also been no stranger to beef. Months after being shot at in Charlotte CIAA weekend, rival artist Blac Youngsta was just arrested in association with the shooting. Check out “King” as Doplh takes you on a journey through his life, and the streets of Memphis.

