Melania Trump Doesn’t Wear Headscarf On Saudi Trip. When Michelle Obama Did That, #45 Was Bigly Mad

Another day, another opportunity forold Tweets to bite him in the a#%.

Case in point: On Saturday #45 and his wife took their first international trip together as President and First Lady stopping off at Saudi Arabia. As they got off Air Force One there was one thing about Melania Trump that stood out—she wasn’t wearing a head scarf.

Now it’s not a huge deal that Mrs.Trump didn’t cover up even though women are required to do in public. As Mic pointed out, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton didn’t when they visited the country when they were First Lady. But what’s interesting is that in 2015 Trump, took issue with Obama for not “respecting” the Saudi culture.

“Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted,” Trump wrote. “We have [enough] enemies.”

(Not that he spelled ‘enough” incorrectly)

Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted.We have enuf enemies — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2015

Yeah. He was bigly mad.

In addition, the president’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump did not wear a headscarf for the trip either, the Associated Press reported.

While Trump supporters are praising the First Lady for being “strong” and putting “America first,” folks took to Twitter to call out this pesky little act of hypocrisy and pass along a few reminders:

There are people on Twitter praising Melania Trump for not wearing a headscarf and saying they are finally proud of a first lady. Ahem…. https://t.co/ciQA8rNaY5 — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) May 20, 2017

US President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia earlier, his wife First Lady Melania Trump didn't wear a headscarf https://t.co/BXWCEFCJYu pic.twitter.com/0fNd6uWueM — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 20, 2017

Criticized for not wearing headscarf in Saudi Arabia: Michelle Obama. Not criticized: Ivanka & Melania Trump. Draw your own conclusions. — wesmorgan1 (@wesmorgan1) May 20, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump HYPOCRITES! RT .@PolticsNewz: Melania Trump skips headscarf as she arrives in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/O4ASlISM8b — Stay Noisy! 📣 (@BarbaraDarlin) May 20, 2017

https://twitter.com/AlexKaseberg/status/865985255458586624

