Mama’s Got A New Look: Keke Palmer Shaves Off Her Hair!

The former Scream Queens actress recently evened out her half-shaved head and shared the results with her fans on Twitter with the caption, “Haters will say it’s photoshopped.”

And she looks gorgeous.

Haters will say it's photoshopped 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/y2CnYb5r67 — 🚨K E K E 🚨 (@KekePalmer) May 20, 2017

Here’s another one with a little bit of red:

Here is she is on Sunday playing in the park:

Live yo life girl, and have a good Sunday while you at it 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/vdOxbGWIDz — 🚨K E K E 🚨 (@KekePalmer) May 21, 2017

And her fans are here for her new look:

@KekePalmer Gorgeous sis..and this is the MF gag of the day! pic.twitter.com/Ks2PZLGOue — Kimberly Michell (@SunkissedKimmie) May 20, 2017

This may come as a shock for some, but for those who follow her closely, the change was expected: According to Essence , she was asked if she could see herself taking her shaved look to the next level by going totally bald, she replied, “I think I will actually. Yeah, I could definitely feel that coming on soon.”

Looks like “soon” is now!

