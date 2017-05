Yesterday was the birthday of the late Notorious B.I.G. who would have been 45 years old. This also was the day of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and Diddy took to the stage to premiere the trailer for the upcoming film Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story.

The film explores the passion and personalities of Bad Boy while documenting the journey up to the Bad Boy reunion show last year.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: