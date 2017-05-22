Entertainment
Here’s Trick Daddy’s Reported Plan To Save His Home From Foreclosure

Don't hate the player.

Third time’s a charm for Trick Daddy, who recently filed his third bankruptcy just before his home forecloses.

According to Bossip, the Miami rapper filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy last month on the same day that his house was supposed to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. It’s the third time in three years that the Miami rapper has filed for bankruptcy, with his other two being dismissed because of failure to make payments.

Trick reportedly owes between $500,001 and $1 million to various creditors. He listed his assets between $100,000 and $500,000. He has has $2,500 in furniture, $150 in clothing and $400 in jewelry. Plus, his house, which is worth $417,000. Trick says he has no cash on hand, in the bank, or in investments, but does own $10,000 in stock in the company Trick & Rick Music Publishing.

His outrageous debts include about $57,000 in back child support, $280,000 on his home’s mortgage and $290,000 to the IRS. The rap legend, who says he only made $17,000 this year, and $75,000 total last year, will make some money soon if the rumors are true that he will be appearing in the forthcoming Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

Will you be watching?

