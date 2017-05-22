Look: KeKe Palmer Gets Social Media Worked Up Over Her Bald Head

Haters will say it's photoshopped 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/y2CnYb5r67 — 🚨K E K E 🚨 (@KekePalmer) May 20, 2017

, 23, nearly broke the Internet when she tweeted a pic of herself with a shaved head. “Haters will say it’s photoshopped,” she commented. See below:

Palmer’s new do follows up with a previous statement she made to Essence during last year’s Black Women In Hollywood red carpet. She was sporting a half-shaven hairstyle that day and she was questioned on whether she’d go completely bald. “Yes,” she said with excitement. “I can definitely feel that coming on soon.” She continued, “I loved the pixie, but I wanted to go one step further with the freedom I felt from cutting off my hair. Being an entertainer we’re forced to [wear our hair in different ways] I just felt so relieved to make a choice to do something that I wanted to do on my own.”

Now, Palmer’s next step in independence has arrived and Twitter is living for it.

@KekePalmer Welcome to the bald head gang yasss — IsYourMelaninOnFleek (@Ohwaawaa) May 20, 2017

@KekePalmer You look beautiful,& I admire ur daringness to do this as a female,esp w/how we can be abt our hair. #proud #justspreadingtruthandpositivity — P's Tees (@P_Teeshirts) May 20, 2017

It seems Palmer is continuing to inspire in her own fabulous way!

For your enjoyment, here’s some more epic pics of Palmer rocking her new style:

Live yo life girl, and have a good Sunday while you at it 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/vdOxbGWIDz — 🚨K E K E 🚨 (@KekePalmer) May 21, 2017

