Kirk Franklin Threatens A Troll For Saying He’s Gay And His Wife Is A ‘Transvestite’

One random social media user decided to try Franklin and his wife of over 20 years, Tammy Collins, with two lengthy comments. It was complete with unclear sentences, transphobic statements, then an attempted feel-good message by the end.

“I’m sorry this n*gga is a uncover gay and useing the church as a cover up his wife don’t look right,” the user started. “She look like a transvestite that’s not a real woman.”

The user then turns into a motivational speaker, telling Franklin if he is gay, “be proud of Who You Are God is going to love you either way.” Franklin apparently had the time to respond to the foolishness, but kept it simple. “Attack me all you want friend,” he said. “Come for my wife and I will hurt you. I promise.”

