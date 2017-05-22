Drake Squashes The Beef With Ludacris That Everyone Forgot Was a Thing

Bella Ramalho

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards became a celebration of Drake‘s place at the top the music industry, after the rapper took home 13 awards (out of 22 nominations). Looks like the Toronto MC has nothing left to prove, and decided to take the opportunity of his first acceptance speech to dead his beef with co-host Ludacris.

For those who don’t remember, the beef began back in 2011 when Drake called out Ludacris for adopting his use of “Supa Dupa” flow, telling AllHipHop, “I hate that rappers picked that flow up.” He added, “I wish they had left that for people that know how to use it.”

Luda responded to the allegations in his track Bada Boom. “Counterfeit rappers say I’m stealing they flows,” he rapped. “But I can’t steal what you never made up, bitch.”

Despite the history, Drake let Ludacris know that he’s a huge fan and has nothing but respect. “I know we haven’t always seen eye to eye but I’ve always been a big fan of yours,” he said. “I got a lot of love for you, I want to let you know that face to face while I’m still here.”

While some fans took to Twitter to applaud the moment, most admitted they had actually forgotten about the beef in the first place.

Now Ludacris is going to back up Drake someday just like the guy in Billy Madison #BBMA #BBMAs2017 pic.twitter.com/RuIndeJR3P — Joe Dillard (@JoeDillrd) May 22, 2017

was anyone actually caring about Drake and Ludacris beef — amanlicious (@RoadKillAman) May 22, 2017

I ain't even know Drake and ludacris had beef pic.twitter.com/m1OX6g7ogu — Chantell (@ChantellHayden) May 22, 2017

This was just one of the many highlights in Drake’s huge night.

