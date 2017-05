In very sad news, Army Officer Richard Collins III who was set to graduate from Bowie State University was murdered on the campus of University of Maryland, College Park in an apparent hate stabbing. The UMD student who is being charged in the murder has been denied bond and is behind bars. Bowie State will hold a candlelight vigil tonight on campus. See details below.

Students concerned about rise in hate incidents following murder of Bowie State student. Our overage continues at 5. pic.twitter.com/bXIIRD38e6 — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) May 22, 2017

"He is an absolute danger to the community." Judge denies bond to UMd. student charged w/killing Bowie State student https://t.co/fUbK4O4Boc pic.twitter.com/dMuZuy3lZc — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) May 22, 2017

FBI helping determine if University of Maryland student charged w/killing Bowie State student committed hate crime https://t.co/1E0GDJxBOG pic.twitter.com/DO4qieT3ol — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) May 22, 2017

