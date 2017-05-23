“LOCK HIM UP” Chant Arrises On A United Airlines Flight

On a United Airlines flight from Shanghai to Newark, passengers chant “LOCK HIM UP” to a Trump hat-wearing supporter.

As featured in the video below, a man is seen wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat as the crowd cheers as he gathers his belongings. The original one-way flight was forced to land in San Francisco.

The back story is the man was upset his privilege didn’t allow him to get his seat upgraded and felt the seats (assigned to other passengers) should belong to him, and from there grew upset. He proceeded to call several other passengers morons, etc. All over a seat, he felt he was entitled to.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: