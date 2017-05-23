Music
[Exclusive] Kendrick Lamar Joins Future On The “Mask Off” Remix”

"I Am Prince"

kysdc Staff
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

DAMN, we didn’t see this coming!

Kung Fu Kenny grabs his mask and talks that talk on this official remix for Future’s smash hit.  We can dig it!

Looks like DJ Quicksilva approves!

 

