Migos Reportedly Refused To Perform With Drag Queens During ‘SNL’ Performance

Katy Perry performed her songs "Swish Swish" and "Bon Appétit" on the season finale of Saturday Night Live. While "Swish Swish" had Katy Perry surrounded by fierce drag queens and vogue style dancers, "Bon Appétit" brought the queer down a notch… allegedly to make co-performers more comfortable.

World of Wonder originally broke the story that Migos refused to perform with drag queens. However, they’ve since redacted their story. Capital Music reached out to the site, saying the headline was “completely false and fabricated.”

Since then, many accounts to what went down that Saturday night have surfaced. Stereogum got some info from two anonymous drags queens. “I was one of the performers on that table with them the whole time, during the rehearsal for three days,” the first performer said. “On the day of the filming, when I got there, I was told to leave. I wasn’t on the set at the time, but we were asking what happened. They said it was because Migos doesn’t feel comfortable with having drag queens there.”

The second drag queen said, “I heard it from the stylist. They changed the queens out in the ‘Bon Appétit’ number, and they didn’t seem too thrilled during rehearsal either, with us there.”

An SNL staffer gave Stereogum a similar story: “I work at SNL and the rumors are true! Migos held up rehearsal because they ‘weren’t comfortable with the drag queens’ being there. There were initially more drag queens on the set for that song, but after Migos threw a fit, Katy Perry’s team removed some of the queens from the performance.”

Migos has a long history of insinuating that they’re not homophobic and they “love all people,” yet they have various homophobic attitudes. Offset once said that he wouldn’t perform at a gay club.

