Here’s Why Bow Wow Kicked A Girl Out Of His Las Vegas Hotel Room

It’s the start of a new week, and just like every other week, Bow Wow is making headlines for doing something foolish.

Just weeks after the hilarious #BowWowChallenge took over the Internet, the rapper is back at it with more shenanigans. While filming in his Las Vegas suite during an Instagram live stream, Bow ended up kicking one of the girls out of his room after they were hanging out with him and his crew.

As he put the camera on the women throughout the stream, one of the ladies said she didn’t want to be filmed. Bow wasn’t at all pleased, saying, “F***ed up on your shot. You try to cheat and pull that sh*t in my city. I can’t f*ck with no scary ass. I don’t do that scary sh*t. She wanna follow me, but she scary though.”

After the woman refused to show herself for the IG Live session, Bow Wow began to argue with her, claiming she must have something to hide if she doesn’t want to be on camera. He joked, “She might have f*cked with a Toronto rapper. All I’m saying is this. Don’t put me on your Snap [if you ain’t gonna] be on Instagram Live. She ain’t show her face. She ain’t even bad enough to show no face, nigga. F*** her. I don’t give a f***. This is normal sh*t for us. I’m being respectful. I could be disrespectful. I’m being respectful. She been Snapchatting n*ggas all day! I could be like, ‘I don’t wanna get on your Snapchat.’”

Things continued to escalate between the two, until the CSI actor decided to kick her out of the room . He bragged in the video, “No matter where, I’m the King of this sh*t. N(ggas can’t do what I do. I’m bringing you entertainment at its finest.”

Are you surprised? Check out the full live stream video above.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: