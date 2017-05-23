Listen To Meek Mill’s New Song “Glow Up”

I feel like every video should be real life! #glowup today at 6pm dropping on meekmill.com #1942lit “GOD YOU B ON SOME ISH PATCH”

No slowing up for Meek Mill, as he drops off another street banger titled “Glow Up”. He also hinted on IG that we are getting some visuals soon:

Not only is Meek gearing up for an album and DC 4.5, he’s also about to hit the road with Yo Gotti! We ain’t mad at the hustle Meek, stream the full song below and well hit you with those visuals once they are posted!