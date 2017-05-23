Listen To Meek Mill’s New Song “Glow Up”

No slowing up for Meek Mill, as he drops off another street banger titled “Glow Up”. He also hinted on IG that we are getting some visuals soon:
I feel like every video should be real life! #glowup today at 6pm dropping on meekmill.com #1942lit “GOD YOU B ON SOME ISH PATCH”
Not only is Meek gearing up for an album and DC 4.5, he’s also about to hit the road with Yo Gotti! We ain’t mad at the hustle Meek, stream the full song below and well hit you with those visuals once they are posted!
The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017
7 photos Launch gallery
The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017
1. The Worlds Richest Rappers in 2017Source:Getty 1 of 7
2. Drake ($90 million)Source:Getty 2 of 7
3. Birdman ($110 million)Source:Getty 3 of 7
4. Dr. Dre ($740 million)Source:Getty 4 of 7
5. Jay Z ($810 million)Source:Getty 5 of 7
6. Diddy ($820 million)Source:Getty 6 of 7
7. Cheers To More Success in 2017-2018!Source:Getty 7 of 7
comments – Add Yours