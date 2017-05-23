Listen To Meek Mill’s New Song “Glow Up”

Photo by

Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Listen To Meek Mill’s New Song “Glow Up”

Staff
Leave a comment

Medusa's 1 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By Meek Mill

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


No slowing up for Meek Mill, as he drops off another street banger titled “Glow Up”. He also hinted on IG that we are getting some visuals soon:

I feel like every video should be real life! #glowup today at 6pm dropping on meekmill.com #1942lit “GOD YOU B ON SOME ISH PATCH” 😂😂😂😂

Not only is Meek gearing up for an album and DC 4.5, he’s also about to hit the road with Yo Gotti! We ain’t mad at the hustle Meek, stream the full song below and well hit you with those visuals once they are posted!

 

 

The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017

7 photos Launch gallery

The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017

Continue reading The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017

The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos