[Video] DJ AngelBaby Interviews Rotimi From Power; Asks ‘What The Tongue Do?’

Rotimi from POWER stopped by the HOT studio to chop it up with DJ AngelBaby. Of course, she had to ask about his newest song ‘Nobody’ and clear up some things that all of us ladies were wondering!
Check out the FULL interview below.
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
15 photos Launch gallery
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
1. Will Smith1 of 15
2. LL Cool J2 of 15
3. Ice Cube3 of 15
4. Tupac Shakur4 of 15
5. Diana Ross5 of 15
6. T.I.6 of 15
7. Queen Latifah7 of 15
8. Justin Timberlake8 of 15
9. Lenny Kravitz9 of 15
10. Ludacris10 of 15
11. 50 Cent11 of 15
12. Ice-T12 of 15
13. Method Man13 of 15
14. Yasiin Bey14 of 15
15. Common15 of 15
