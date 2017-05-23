[Video] DJ AngelBaby Interviews Rotimi From Power; Asks ‘What The Tongue Do?’

Photo by

[Video] DJ AngelBaby Interviews Rotimi From Power; Asks ‘What The Tongue Do?’

Rotimi from POWER stopped by the HOT studio to chop it up with DJ AngelBaby. Of course, she had to ask about his newest song ‘Nobody’ and clear up some things that all of us ladies were wondering!

Check out the FULL interview below.

It’s not uncommon to see music artists putting down the mic in exchange for scripts and acting credits. Out of all the musicians who followed that Hollywood blueprint, only a select few have managed to excel in both industries. Check out our list of musicians who went from melody masters to elite actors.

