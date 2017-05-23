[Podcast] Karen Civil Talks About Going From Intern To CEO [LISTEN]

In a recent interview with media maven, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Karen Civil, she spoke about going from radio intern to being a boss in the boardroom. She shared advice on how to be authentically you, and how she balances her love/work life.
When asked what her biggest pet peeve about working in a male dominant industry is, she said “People automatically place value on you or speak on who they think you are. Usually, it’s not of your title or stature..”
Check out the FULL interview here.
20 & Under: 10 Young Women That Are Winning In Hollywood
9 photos Launch gallery
20 & Under: 10 Young Women That Are Winning In Hollywood
1. China McClain – age 17Source:PRPhotos.com 1 of 9
2. Sydney Park – age 182 of 9
3. Coco JonesSource:PR 3 of 9
4. Quvenzhane Wallis – Age 12Source:PRPhotos.com 4 of 9
5. Samantha Logan – age 19Source:Samantha Logan Instagram 5 of 9
6. Willow Smith – age 15Source:PR Photos 6 of 9
7. Amandla Stenberg – age 17Source:PR Photos 7 of 9
8. Zendaya – age 19Source:PR Photos 8 of 9
9. Serayah – age 20Source:PR Photos 9 of 9
