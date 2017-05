Remember the teen that was perping as a doctor in Florida? Well, a Virginia Judge sentenced him to 1 year in jail.

He was arrested in Virginia last year while he was out on bond. For what you ask? In September, he lied while trying to get credit to buy a new Jaguar. You have to give it to him – He’s clever and has a doctor’s sense of style.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: