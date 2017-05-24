[Watch] Danni’s Dish: Danni Sends A Message To T.I. & All Men

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

In today’s Danni’s Dish, Danni Starr is very upset at T.I. and any man who tries to shade their significant other with cheating allegations AFTER they have done the deed. Tip may have something to say about this one. Also, Nicki Minaj seems to glow whenever rapper Nas is mentioned. The two Queens rappers are rumored to be dating and talk show host Ellen Degeneres wants to tea.

All of this and more on Danni’s Dish on The Fam In The Morning.