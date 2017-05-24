[Watch] Danni’s Dish: Danni Sends A Message To T.I. & All Men

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
In today’s Danni’s Dish, Danni Starr is very upset at T.I. and any man who tries to shade their significant other with cheating allegations AFTER they have done the deed. Tip may have something to say about this one. Also, Nicki Minaj seems to glow whenever rapper Nas is mentioned. The two Queens rappers are rumored to be dating and talk show host Ellen Degeneres wants to tea.
All of this and more on Danni’s Dish on The Fam In The Morning.
#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile
10 photos Launch gallery
#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile
1. #CouplesWeLove: T.I. and TinySource:Instagram 1 of 10
2. T.I. and Tiny Wear Matching Outfits #familyfunSource:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Tiny Is T.I.’s QueenSource:Instagram 3 of 10
4. The Queen And KingSource:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Red Carpet Fab From T.I. And TinySource:Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage 5 of 10
6. T.I. And Tiny Just Chillin’ On A SofaSource:Johnny Nunez/WireImage 6 of 10
7. T.I. And Tiny Hit The Red CarpetSource:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images 7 of 10
8. Classic Blonde Tiny With Handsome T.I.Source:Larry Busacca/Getty Images 8 of 10
9. T.I. & Tiny: Classy CoupleSource:Getty Images 9 of 10
10. Tiny Rocks Blue Hair While Snuggled Up To T.I.Source:Barry King/Getty Images 10 of 10
