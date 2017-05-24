Richard Collins III's Graduation Gown at Bowie State University

Richard Collins III's Graduation Gown at Bowie State University

Photo by Richard Collins III's Graduation Gown at Bowie State University

[Exclusive] Classmate Of Richard Collins III Speaks With The Fam In The Morning

The Fam In The Morning
On yesterday, the spring commencement ceremony for Bowie State University took place yesterday. The ceremony celebrated the graduates and also served as a reminder of the killing of the graduate Richard Collins III. His family posthumously accepted his degree at the ceremony. This morning on The Fam, we spoke with a woman who attended Bowie State University with Richard Collins III and shared classes with him.

Richard Collins III

