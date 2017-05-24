[Exclusive] Classmate Of Richard Collins III Speaks With The Fam In The Morning

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

On yesterday, the spring commencement ceremony for Bowie State University took place yesterday. The ceremony celebrated the graduates and also served as a reminder of the killing of the graduate Richard Collins III. His family posthumously accepted his degree at the ceremony. This morning on The Fam, we spoke with a woman who attended Bowie State University with Richard Collins III and shared classes with him.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.