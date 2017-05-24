[Exclusive] Classmate Of Richard Collins III Speaks With The Fam In The Morning

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
On yesterday, the spring commencement ceremony for Bowie State University took place yesterday. The ceremony celebrated the graduates and also served as a reminder of the killing of the graduate Richard Collins III. His family posthumously accepted his degree at the ceremony. This morning on The Fam, we spoke with a woman who attended Bowie State University with Richard Collins III and shared classes with him.
