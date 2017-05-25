Danni’s Dish: Jamie Foxx Explains How Oprah And Sidney Poitier Saved Him From Alcoholism

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

After the season finale of Real Housewives of Atlanta many wondered if Phaedra Parks would be fired from the reality show. Now, some are spectulating that she will indeed be back but under one condition. Jamie Foxx talks about how a phenomenal encounter with Oprah Winfrey and Sidney Poitier may have saved his life.

And last, Quicksilva is upset that one of his favorite shows will not make it past season two. Check out Danni’s Dish with Danni Starr on The Fam In The Morning.