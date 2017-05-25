School Employees Caught On Camera Fighting In The Classroom

Things got out of hand at Stone Mountain Middle School in Georgia last Friday when a teacher and paraprofessional got into a brawl. The whole incident was caught on video and the two employees involved, Milan Ethridge and Brittany Randolph-Johnson, were fired from their positions. They were also arrested and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

In the recorded video, you can watch an argument between the two escalate to pushes and eventually a throw of punches. Students can be heard screaming and yelling “stop,” as the two professionals knock into desks. Footage of the scene is below.

One unidentified student told CBS46, “From what I think I know the teachers were arguing about a teacher, a male teacher, and they started arguing and it went on for about three to five minutes.”

After the fight was broken up by another adult, students say school officials entered the classroom and went through the kids’ phones, making sure they got rid of any footage from the fight. “Nobody apologized they just came in and were like ‘who videotaped this’ and stuff like that,” one student said. “I think they were trying to push it under the rug so nobody would know about it and the school’s reputation wouldn’t be messed up.”

It seems like they missed one student’s recording due to the video making headlines. The DeKalb County School District spokesperson released a statement: “The two school employees caught on video in the fight in the classroom last Friday will be terminated following the conclusion of the appropriate district processes.”

Julia Berry, a parent from the school, also said Stone Mountain Middle School sent out a letter reading, “Safety and security procedures are in place to help maintain a safe campus. Anyone who creates an unsafe learning environment for our students receive swift disciplinary actions.”

One student was shocked by the whole situation. “I couldn’t believe it because they’re supposed to be role models,” the student said. “They’re supposed to set an example for us and they always tell us violence is never the answer.”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: