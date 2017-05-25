Latest House Healthcare Bill To Leave Millions Uninsured

Danielle Jennings

The prospect of leaving millions of Americans without healthcare is apparently of no concern to Trump and his administration. It is being reported that the House recently passed a healthcare bill that would leave over 20 million without health insurance by the year 2026.

The health-care bill that passed the House would leave 23 million more Americans uninsured by 2026, CBO concludes https://t.co/DuDvT2ps3P — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 24, 2017

In an exclusive report from the Washington Post, it explains just how detrimental this bill by the House Republicans could be to millions of Americans and exactly what hurdles the bill faces as it makes it way to the Senate, where Democrats are already outraged at its proposal.

Via the Washington Post:

Health-care legislation adopted by House Republicans earlier this month would leave 23 million more Americans uninsured by 2026 than under current law, the Congressional Budget Office projected Wednesday — only a million fewer than the estimate for the House’s previous bill.

The nonpartisan agency’s finding, which drew immediate fire from Democrats, patient advocates, health industry officials and some business groups, is likely to complicate Republicans’ push to pass a companion bill in the Senate.

The new score, which reflects last-minute revisions that Republicans made to win over several conservative lawmakers and a handful of moderates, calculates that the American Health Care Act would reduce the federal deficit by $119 billion between 2017 and 2026. That represents a smaller reduction than the $150 billion CBO estimated in late March, largely because House leaders provided more money in their final bill to offset costs for consumers with expensive medical conditions and included language that could translate to greater federal spending on health insurance subsidies.

The new findings also prompted heads of the American Medical Association and the American Hospital Association to comment on the developments. Andrew Gurman, the president of the American Medical Association urged the Senate to take a different approach, stating “The CBO estimates show that last-minute changes to the AHCA made by the House offered no real improvements,” he said. Meanwhile Rick Pollack, president and chief executive of the American Hospital Association, said the new numbers “only reinforce our deep concerns about the importance of maintaining coverage for those vulnerable patients who need it.”

There are no words. The current administration is just so completely out of touch with the rest of the country that they likely didn’t even think about how deeply this would impact so many millions of Americans who would cease to have healthcare coverage.

