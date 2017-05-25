Former NBA Star Rashad McCants Says Khloé Kardashian Ended His Career

It seems as though when all else fails in Hollywood these days, blame the Kardashians — especially when it comes to sports.

Khloé Kardashian has been blamed for Lamar Odom‘s downfall, James Harden‘s bad games and her current beau Tristan Thompson‘s every misstep. But the icing on top of the troll cake has to be Rashad McCants.

Back in 2005, the former NBA star was a hot, young guard on North Carolina’s National Championship team. In less than four seasons with the NBA, his star burned out and he bounced around to different D-league teams. The athlete recently spoke out about his predicament and blamed it on the alleged Kardashian kurse.

According to the Charlotte Observer, McCants claims that his relationship with Khloé made people doubt his commitment to the NBA. He said, “Without that situation in play, I’m a $60-70 million player. Easily.” Reaching much?

Rashad is gearing up for a fresh start this June in the BIG3 — a new three-on-three league featuring former NBA players. As for Khloé, she’s definitely unbothered by a relationship that happened nearly a decade ago.

She found herself another baller.