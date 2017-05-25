Entertainment
Pastor Jamal Bryant Is Facing Jail Over Baby Mama Drama

A mega request for a mega preacher.

Staff
Dr. Jamal Bryant

Source: Aliya Faust / Radio One


Pastor Jamal Bryant is begging the powers that be to not send him to jail over his baby mama’s accusations — and not the powers in heaven.

According to The Jasmine Brand, LaToya Odom is accusing him of not providing her with his address for their son’s medical card and he is periodically late on his payments to her. LaToya is seeking to have the pastor thrown in jail for contempt.

However, Bryant is denying that he blew off a court order and is demanding that she cover his legal bills for having to defend himself. Although he didn’t give an explanation as to why he’s been late with his payments, Bryant is pleading with the judge not to throw him in jail for contempt, saying he did not disobey the court order. Odom says she wants a revised court order to make sure he pays on time.

The pastor is currently dating singer Tweet,  see the post below:

ENJOYING THE NIGHT WITH MY ❤️ @jamalhbryant

A post shared by Tweet (@tweet_) on

Things are pretty messy, saints. We’ll see if Bryant gets thrown in jail. Fix it, Jesus!

