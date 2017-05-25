Entertainment
50 Cent’s Baby Mama Gives An Epic Clap Back When He Complains About Child Support

Maybe the rapper should double check his math before venting on social media.

50 Cent is not about making expensive child support payments. He made that very clear when he celebrated his freedom in a social media post.

The Power actor made an Instagram post that has since been removed with a meme of a guy in a graduation hat. The meme read “Graduating from Child support 20 years to all my other brothers Hang in there.” Along with the meme, 50 gave some words of his own, saying, “LOL 4 months left no more free ride.  [laughing emoji] she might want to get a job now.” The rapper further vented that he paid $1,369,400 to date in child support and he hopes his son’s mother saved some of that money.

Well apparently the mama, Shaniqua Tompkins, found some error in 50’s math and gave a nice little clap back for the world to see. She tweeted that 50 actually has 5 months left of child support payments and instead of paying attention to her, he should be resolving issues with his son. See below;

Shaniqua and 50 had their son, Marquise Tompkins, back in October 1996, meaning Marquise would be turning 21 this year. Seems like Tompkins was correct in her math.

