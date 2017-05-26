‘Claws,’ Beats & ‘Power’: Your 2017 Summer TV Watch Guide

Turn up the AC and snuggle up on the couch, the summer is finally here, which means it’s the prime to catch some of the best shows of the year.

Check out our TV watch guide that we’re sure won’t disappoint this summer.

Power

The hottest summer TV premiere hits our living rooms on June 25 when STARZ’s steamy hit show Power returns. James St. Patrick a.k.a Ghost is behind bars for the murder of FBI Agent Greg Knox and up for the fight of his life as he heads to trial. But who can he trust?

“His fight for redemption brings him face-to-face with the Feds, the media, new allies, and old foes. But the biggest obstacle for Ghost remains himself and his internal struggle between the man he wants to be and the one he really is,” the official press release reads.

Power stars 50 Cent, Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, La La Anthony, Lela Loren and Joseph Sikora.

Claws – Premieres June 11 on TNT

TNT’s new show Claws is being hailed as “midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation” for women as it follows a group female of nail techs in Miami that find themselves in a ton of drama all while running a nail shop. From the previews, there’s sure to be some laughs, not to mention it stars Niecy Nash, Evan Daigle, Diana Rombola, Andrea Sooch and our beloved Karrueche Tran. Claws airs June 11 on TNT.

Snowfall – Premieres July 5 on FX

If you’re of fan of Atlanta and The People vs OJ Simpson, you already know FX doesn’t disappoint when it comes to quality programming. Snowfall is another new series coming to FX this summer and it focuses on the crack epidemic of the early 1980s. The show was created by John Singleton and starts in 1983 in South Central Los Angeles. Snowfall details the effect that crack cocaine had on the community and its influence on culture as a whole. Check out Snowfall starting on July 5 on FX.

The Bachelorette – Premieres May 22 on ABC

Even the most non Bachelor/Bachelorette fan can appreciate this season of The Bachelorette because the show’s star, Rachel Lindsay, is the very first Black bachelorette. Viewers will watch Rachel go on all sorts of dates with the 25 suitors who are all vying to win her heart. I’m sure ABC will turn the drama up a notch as this season is slated to be their best yet. The Bachelorette airs Monday nights on ABC.

Beat Shazam – Thursday Nights On FOX At 8pm

Singer, actor and comedian Jamie Foxx will put fans to the test to see who is the ultimate music trivia wiz on FOX’s fun new show Beat Shazam.

And with Jamie having so many celebrity friends, we’re sure you can expect some special appearances.

Roots – Premieres May 30 on A&E

If you still haven’t seen the original Roots then the remake might just be for you. Roots is a portrait of American Slavery that recounts the journey of one family’s attempt at survival in spite of the violence and hardships that slaves endured during that time. In the Roots miniseries, Malachi Kirby takes on the role of Kunta Kinte. The show also stars Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne, Mekhi Phifer, James Purefoy, Anika Noni Rose and more. Roots airs on May 30 on A&E.

