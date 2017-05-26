Black Music Month
Home > Black Music Month

John Legend “Surefire” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment


The music video for John Legend‘s “Surefire” is a cinematic experience. It follows the struggle of two halves of a young couple, as they struggle to bridge to each other from their different cultures. We watch their journey is they go against all odds to love each other freely and passionately. Check out the video above to see the beautiful story unfold!

RELATED: John Legend Reveals How Fatherhood Has Affected His Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: What Common & John Legend’s Oscar Win Means For Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: John Legend “You & I (Nobody In The World)” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
BMM 2016
John Legend “Surefire” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
05.26.17
Future “Mask Off” [MUSIC VIDEO]
05.08.17
Maxwell “Gods” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
04.11.17
Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy “Trust In You”…
04.11.17
Lecrae “Blessings” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [NEW MUSIC…
03.31.17
The Notorious B.I.G. Throwback Interview About “Ready To…
03.09.17
Flight Attendant Sings To Couple After They Get…
02.15.17
Mr. Mince ft. Scarface – “Keep Moving” [NEW…
02.06.17
Leela James “Don’t Want You Back” [NEW MUSIC…
12.16.16
Canon Feat. Derek Minor “Over Do It” [NEW…
11.14.16
Canon Feat. Derek Minor “Over Do It” [NEW…
11.14.16
John Legend “Love Me Now” [LYRIC VIDEO]
10.07.16
Juicy J Feat. Travis Scott “No English” [MUSIC…
08.17.16
Juicy J Feat. Travis Scott “No English” [MUSIC…
08.17.16
Beyonce’s New Artist Chloe X Halle Talk About…
06.27.16
Beyonce’s New Artist Chloe X Halle Talk About…
06.27.16
Photos