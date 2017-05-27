Legacy Slayage: Tracee Ellis Ross Takes Style Cue From Her Mom

channeled her mother’s style for the amfAR Gala last night.

Diana Ross is iconic for her stage looks. Hearing her name, instantly calls to mind glamorous gowns, billowy capes, and a big, soft halo of hair.

Many have imitated her style, but Tracee remixed it for the amfAR Gala in Cannes on Thursday. The Black-ish star wrapped herself up in a sequin and feather Jenny Peckham dress and swept onto the red carpet.

Instead of wearing her hair out,opted for corn rows. She completed th chic look with a bold red lip and a clutch.

When she got back from the event, she was still feeling her look so much that she needed to give a little sashay.

