Mario On Live With London Charles [VIDEO]

Mario stopped through Detroit and took a minute to talk with Deelishis for Live With London Charles.

They played ‘This or That’, talked about his new single “Let Me Help You” and Mario shared what one of the biggest things he’s learned from a woman.

RELATED: Mario Sings His Way Into The Studio On The Morning Heat [VIDEO]

You can check the latest interview below:

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

Follow @hiphopdetroit