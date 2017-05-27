Alabama Enacts Legislation That Bans Removal Of Confederate Monuments

NewsOne Staff

A new law that bans cities and counties from removing Confederate monuments was enacted in Alabama by Republican Gov. Kay Ivey, reports The Hill.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) this week signed legislation that will preempt cities and counties from removing monuments to the Confederacy from public property, over the objections of black lawmakers and civil rights groups.

The bill will block local governments from removing monuments that have been on public property for more than 40 years. It also prevents renaming public schools that have stood for 40 years.

According to the outlet, there are nine Confederate statues throughout Alabama that would not be removed under the new law. The measure comes weeks after New Orleans got rid of several Confederate monuments, reports the source.

