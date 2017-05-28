Noose Discovered Hanging Near Smithsonian Museum

Photo by

National
Home > National

Noose Discovered Hanging Near Smithsonian Museum

The incident comes weeks after bananas with racist messages written on them were found hanging from nooses on American University’s campus.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

A noose was discovered hanging from a tree outside the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum in the District of Columbia on Friday, reports the Chicago Tribune.

From the Chicago Tribune:

U.S. Park Police say the noose was found Friday on the grounds of the Hirshhorn Museum. Officials said in a statement that it’s unclear how long the noose had been there. It was found by a Smithsonian police officer.

The Washington Post reports that Smithsonian Secretary David J. Skorton said in an email to staff that the institution is committed to being a “welcoming, inclusive and safe place for all.” He said he knows staff will join him in “deploring” the act.

The discovery comes weeks after bananas marked with the letters “AKA,” a reference to the historically Black college sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha, were discovered hanging from nooses on American University’s campus in the District of Columbia.

SOURCE: Chicago Tribune

SEE ALSO:

Former Ole Miss Student Pleads Guilty To Hanging Noose On Black Statue

American University Students Rally Against Campus Racism After Blacks Taunted With Bananas

Mike Brown

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

37 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos