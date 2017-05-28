Noose Discovered Hanging Near Smithsonian Museum

NewsOne Staff

A noose was discovered hanging from a tree outside the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum in the District of Columbia on Friday, reports the Chicago Tribune.

U.S. Park Police say the noose was found Friday on the grounds of the Hirshhorn Museum. Officials said in a statement that it’s unclear how long the noose had been there. It was found by a Smithsonian police officer.

The Washington Post reports that Smithsonian Secretary David J. Skorton said in an email to staff that the institution is committed to being a “welcoming, inclusive and safe place for all.” He said he knows staff will join him in “deploring” the act.

It is an unfortunate irony that a sign of intimidation/ignorance would be placed on our National Mall where Americans of all walks of life.. https://t.co/jYzX8sJdxP — MurielBowser (@MurielBowser) May 27, 2017

…The District Government in particular @DCPoliceDept will assist the @Smithsonian in any way possible & we ask the public to do the same. https://t.co/jYzX8sJdxP — MurielBowser (@MurielBowser) May 27, 2017

The discovery comes weeks after bananas marked with the letters “AKA,” a reference to the historically Black college sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha, were discovered hanging from nooses on American University’s campus in the District of Columbia.

