Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI In Florida

Photo by

Sports
Home > Sports

Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI In Florida

WOL Sports Desk
Leave a comment

Farmers Insurance Open - Preview Day 3

Source: Stan Badz / Getty


Add this tibit to the downfall of Golf legend Tiger Woods.

Woods was charged with DUI on Monday after being arrested in Jupiter, Florida. According to police reports Woods was booked at 7:18 a.m. ET and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

Woods’ golfing career has been up in the air since injuries have derailed him. Woods had fusion surgery on his back in April which is his fourth surgery since spring 2014. He has no plans to retire.

Source: ESPN
More Tiger Woods News:

Prenups of the Rich & Famous

19 photos Launch gallery

Prenups of the Rich & Famous

Continue reading Prenups of the Rich & Famous

Prenups of the Rich & Famous

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos