Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI In Florida

Add this tibit to the downfall of Golf legend Tiger Woods.
Woods was charged with DUI on Monday after being arrested in Jupiter, Florida. According to police reports Woods was booked at 7:18 a.m. ET and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.
Woods’ golfing career has been up in the air since injuries have derailed him. Woods had fusion surgery on his back in April which is his fourth surgery since spring 2014. He has no plans to retire.
Source: ESPN
More Tiger Woods News:
-
Tiger Woods Wants To Help Chicago Community With Golf Project
-
Tiger Woods Says He’s Taking A Break From Golf
Prenups of the Rich & Famous
19 photos Launch gallery
Prenups of the Rich & Famous
1. Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker1 of 19
2. Tony Parker & Eva Longoria2 of 19
3. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne WadeSource:Gabrielle Instagram 3 of 19
4. NeNe & Gregg Leakes4 of 19
5. Liz Taylor & Larry Fortensky5 of 19
6. Beyonce & Jay-Z6 of 19
7. Michael & Juanita Jordan7 of 19
8. Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes8 of 19
9. Kanye West & Kim Kardashian9 of 19
10. Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon10 of 19
11. Roseanne Barr & Tom Arnold11 of 19
12. Khloe Kardashian & Lamor Odom12 of 19
13. Kevin Federline & Britney Spears13 of 19
14. Janet Jackson & Rene Elizondo, Jr.14 of 19
15. Jennifer Lopez & Cris Judd15 of 19
16. The Dream & Christina Milian16 of 19
17. Evelyn Lozada & Chad Johnson17 of 19
18. Tiger Woods & Elin Nordegren18 of 19
19. Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel19 of 19
comments – Add Yours