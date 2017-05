I first heard Alex Vaughn browsing through music on my Soundcloud page and her musical sound and style has captivated me since! It all started with this song…

When I found out she was from the DMV, I had to get her to be apart of #AngiesNewness and here is our first collaboration courtesy of Neo Age Live!

Look out for Alex Vaughn! What do you think??…

#tbt (not really but it might as as well be) pic.twitter.com/mNoK8NZyHE — ALEX VAUGHN (@whoisalexvaughn) May 25, 2017

