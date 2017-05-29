Miss Black Texas Says She Was Wrongful Arrested After Being A Victim Of Road Rage

When Ponder exited the Walmart store she was approached by a plainclothes officer who showed his badge. He allegedly revealed that the man she got into an altercation with was his chief. He asked Ponder to apologize. Ponder refused and walked back to her car. The cop allegedly grabbed her arm, telling her she was being detained and the police were on their way.

When more officers arrived, the plainclothes officer told them that Ponder was resisting arrest. They cuffed her, held her for 24 hours in jail, and charged her with evading arrest. Her lawyers are fighting for her charges to be dropped and for the people involved to be punished appropriately.

You can check out Ponder’s full account of the incident below.

We will keep you posted when more information is revealed.