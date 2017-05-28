Eminem and Justin Timberlake Help Raise Over $2 Million For Manchester Victims

andare pitching in withto give back to the victims of the Manchester attack

The rapper shared a link on his Twitter page encouraging fans to donate money to a victims relief fund organized by the Manchester Evening News and British Red Cross. Em is known not to engage much on social media except for promotional purposes, which underscores how deeply the attacks have hit home for the Detroit rapper.

Join me in helping Manchester victims & their families, Make a donation to the @BritishRedCross and @MENnewsdesk https://t.co/JchJtYOdMU — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 25, 2017

Eminem isn’t the only celebrity rallying for donations. Justin Timberlake also used his platform to spread the word. “Join me & donate to @BritishRedCross to help those affected by #Manchester attacks,” the popstar tweeted, along with the donation link.

So far, over £1,805,000—or $2.3 million—has been raised to assist families affected by the attack. This means campaign’s ultimate goal of £2 million is 90% complete. Ariana Grande has cancelled all of her Dangerous Woman tour dates through June 5th, but has promised to make a return to Manchester for a benefit concert which will raise money for the bombing victims. No acts or a date have officially been confirmed, though her team is leaning towards June 7th.

Ariana will be holding a benefit concert in Manchester to raise money for the victims and their families! Info coming soon! — Dangerous Woman Tour (@DWTourUpdates) May 26, 2017

The official date of the benefit concert is not confirmed. It is extremely likely it will occur before June 7th though! — Dangerous Woman Tour (@DWTourUpdates) May 27, 2017

Nobody has been confirmed to be apart of the benefit concert. Please do not believe the rumors. Information is coming, just be patient. — Dangerous Woman Tour (@DWTourUpdates) May 28, 2017

If you’d like to donate, hit up their Just Giving page and submit your pledge.

SOURCE: Complex | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS: