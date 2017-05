This weekend was the unofficial kickoff of summer 2017 and the official kickoff of pool season in D.C.

The city has 18 outdoor pools, 11 indoor pools, 23 spray parks and two children’s pools.

Admission to D.C.’s outdoor pools is free, but swimmers must present a D.C. driver’s license or identification card. Students from area universities can also present their student IDs.

Check out a list of interactive swimming pool and spray parks below

