The Q: What Is Something About You That Can’t Be Duplicated?

With more than 7 billion people in the world, it is often hard to truly have an original idea, thought or experience that is purely unique. Today, in the era of the internet and social media, it is all too easy for you to scroll down your timeline and find someone who either have posted something similar to your idea or has beat you to the punch-line of a joke. So how does one remain “authentic” or “unique” in a generation where it is far too easy to conform to the ideas, customs or attitudes of today’s society?

In the latest episode of The Q, Team Beautiful gathered some of our favorite influencers to examine their authenticity and ask, “What is something about you that can’t be duplicated?”

The video features Mouse Jones, host, curator, and now activist; Charise Frazier, HelloBeautiful’s own pop-culture news junkie; Shamika Sanders, entertainment editor at Team Beautiful; and Eb the Celeb, a content producer who has worked for a number of VIACOM franchises.

We tapped Jamal Jimoh, well-known social media personality and co-host of the podcast Marisa Explains It All, to pose the question.

