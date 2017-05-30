Cleveland Police Fire Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice

Timothy Loehmann, the police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014, was fired by the Cleveland Police Department on Tuesday.
The city announced the news during a press conference. Loehmann’s partner Frank Garmback is suspended for 10-days.
In January, the Cleveland Police Department indicated officers Loehmann, Garmback and William Cunningham, would face departmental charges. Garmbac was driving the patrol car and Cunningham was an off-duty officer near the scene.
Rice was shot and killed by Loehmann while holding a toy gun on November 22, 2014. The 12-year-old was fired upon within seconds of Loehmann’s arrival outside a Cleveland recreational center.
In March, the city of Cleveland suspended 911 dispatcher Constance Hollinger for eight days, while Cunningham was handed a two-day suspension.
SOURCE: The New York Times
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
2. Sean Bell, 23
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
4. Ramarley Graham, 18
5. Trayvon Martin, 17
6. Mohamed Bah, 27
7. Kimani Gray, 16
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
9. Victor White III, 22
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31
11. Eric Garner, 43
12. John Crawford, 22
13. Omar Abrego, 37
14. Michael Brown Jr, 18
15. Ezell Ford, 25
16. Dante Parker, 36
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
18. Darrien Hunt, 22
19. Jack Jacquez, 27
20. Akai Gurley, 28
21. Tamir Rice, 12
22. Tony Robinson, 19
23. Walter Scott, 50
24. Freddie Gray, 25
25. Michael Sabbie, 35
26. Delrawn Small, 37
27. Alton Sterling, 37
28. Philando Castile, 32
29. Gregory Frazier, 56
30. Tyre King, 13
31. Terence Crutcher, 40
32. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
33. Alfred Olango, 38
34. Reginald Thomas, 36
35. Carnell Snell Jr., 18
36. Joshua Beal, 25
37. Kajuan Raye, 19
