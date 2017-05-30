Cleveland Police Fire Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice

Timothy Loehmann, the police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014, was fired by the Cleveland Police Department on Tuesday.

The Cleveland police officer who fatally shot Tamir Rice in 2014 was fired. The child was playing with a toy gun. https://t.co/vdHXG4jcrM — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 30, 2017

The city announced the news during a press conference. Loehmann’s partner Frank Garmback is suspended for 10-days.

In January, the Cleveland Police Department indicated officers Loehmann, Garmback and William Cunningham, would face departmental charges. Garmbac was driving the patrol car and Cunningham was an off-duty officer near the scene.

Rice was shot and killed by Loehmann while holding a toy gun on November 22, 2014. The 12-year-old was fired upon within seconds of Loehmann’s arrival outside a Cleveland recreational center.

In March, the city of Cleveland suspended 911 dispatcher Constance Hollinger for eight days, while Cunningham was handed a two-day suspension.

SOURCE: The New York Times

RELATED LINKS:

Here’s How Tamir Rice’s Mom Is Coping Two Years After Her Son’s Death

Evening Minute: The Gazebo Where Tamir Rice Was Killed To Be Displayed At Museum

Tamir Rice’s Mother Says She’s Disappointed In President Obama For His Lack Of Action On Police Brutality