Paris Mayor Reaches Agreement With Organizers Of Black Feminist Nyansapo Festival

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and the organizers of the Nyansapo Festival have reached a solution, after bumping heads earlier in the week over whether or not whites were excluded from attending the event.

Hildago raised eyebrows on Sunday when she voiced she had the right “to prosecute the organizers for discrimination” after members of the French’s far right criticized the festival.

The festival will go on as planned from July 28-30 in the city’s downtown area.

Mwasi, the collective of women organizers released a statement saying they felt targeted and reaffirmed that the event did not exclude anyone from participating. In their plan, everyone was permitted to enter the public area, but one section held on private property, was reserved exclusively for Black people.

Social media users criticized Hidalgo for speaking against the need for Black women to organize and cultivate safe spaces.

