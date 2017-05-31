Black Teddy Bear Hung From A Noose At North Carolina High School

Black Teddy Bear Hung From A Noose At North Carolina High School

The principal condemned the act as "deeply offensive."

Officials at one Raleigh, North Carolina high school said a Black teddy bear was found hanging from a noose early this week, reports The Associated Press.

Principal Malik Bazzell said the doll was hung overnight Monday or Tuesday morning from the school’s roof. Before it was removed, many students and staff saw it and a photo was circulating on social media.

Hung beside the doll was a sign saying “Make Wakefield Tripp again #smartlunch.” Students and parents said the sign referred to former principal Tripp Crayton, who is white. Bazzell, who is black, replaced Crayton in 2015.

Bazzell — who condemned the incident as “deeply offensive” and said that the school’s stadium and baseball field were also vandalized — said the school is working with Wake County Schools to investigate the event as well as will seek criminal charges, reports WTVD-TV.

SOURCE: U.S. News & World Report, WTVD-TV

