Covfefe Memes

Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing Stock Of The Internet

Easter use to be such an exciting White House experience when Barack Obama was in office: good food, good music and celebs from all walks of life. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted their first White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday and things did not go as smoothly as they would like. Besides dragging the president for opening the celebration by telling kids and their families that his agenda is moving forward — see what else the Internet pointed out that went wrong during Trump’s White House Easter Egg Hunt.