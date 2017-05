Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

In today’s Dish, Danni Starr talks about comedian Kathy Griffin failed attempt at art and dissing Donald Trump. Griffin decided to take a picture mocking Trump with a beheaded and bloodied dummy. Also, Trump decided to create a new word on Twitter last night.. COVFEFE!!!

