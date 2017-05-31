Floyd Mayweather Is Not Happy About The Current State Of Hip-Hop

Floyd Mayweather ‘s title as an undisputed boxing champion affords him the opportunity to say whatever he wants about whoever he wants — and Floyd always gives his opinion.

The boxing legend chatted with DJ Whoo Kid about everything from his potential fight with Conor McGregor to his thoughts on the current state of hip-hop. Although Floyd acknowledged that everyone’s taste in music changes as they get older, he went all the way in on today’s rap scene.

He told Whoo Kid, “Now it’s okay to be a junkie. This is crazy that it’s okay to O.D. on drugs, it’s okay to take any drugs now, it’s okay to be a junkie. And the legendary rappers like to stick to what they talk [about]. When you go back and really listen to the legendary rappers, this is timeless music. Guys like Biggie, guys like Pac, timeless music.”

Mayweather’s controversial comments are quite ironic considering his relationship with some of the biggest hip-hop artists of our day. Last year, Floyd even claimed that he nearly signed Future to a record deal around the same time he invited the avid drug user to perform at his daughter’s sixteenth birthday party.



What are your thoughts on the champ’s controversial comment? Listen to the full clip above.