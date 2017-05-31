Kevin Hart And T.I. Are Teaming Up For A Comedy Series

Music studio time is about to get much more funnier thanks toandA music-themed comedy show backed by Kev and Tip, called The Studio, just got a development deal with Showtime. They will both serve as executive producers and they’re expected to make guest appearances.

The show, which is being backed by Lionsgate TV, will follow the day-to-day and night-to-night antics in a music recording studio. The show’s main writer will be Aeysha Carr, who’s track record includes Everybody Hates Chris and TV One’s Born Again Virgin. She will also serve as an executive producer with Hart, T.I. and longtime producers Brian Sher and Dave Becky.

T.I. is known for his rapping background and his various studio recordings. However, Hart also has a history in music thanks to his rapper alter ego Chocolate Droppa, who released Kevin Hart: What Now? (The Mixtape Presents Chocolate Droppa) back in 2016. The project included the single “Baller Alert” with Migos & T.I. You can watch a skit Hart and T.I. did to promote the track below. This is obviously a taste of what’s to come in The Studio!

