Sports Writer Gets Dragged By The Internet For Calling Rihanna Fat

The Internet has been going wild over recent photos of Rihanna spotted out in New York City looking more like a snack than usual.

One writer took things too far and published a piece about the bad gal’s subtle weight gain, in a post titled, “Is Rihanna Going To Make Being Fat The Hot New Trend” for Barstool Sports.

In the article, writer Chris Spags wrote about Rih Rih’s “high key thickness,” saying, “So is it possible these photos of Rihanna from this weekend in NYC are a classic ‘bad visual’ situation where she’s the same as she’s always looked but happens to appear like she’s going for Ashley Graham’s spot on the plus-sized hierarchy? Absolutely. Or maybe she’s been on the road, enjoying that good room service a bit too long. We all know that feeling after indulging a little too much for vacation.”

Is Rihanna going to make being fat the hot new trend? https://t.co/DnFdi9AZy3 pic.twitter.com/r6jed6wRiQ — Straight Spags (@ChrisSpags) May 30, 2017

He added, “But it looks to me like Rihanna is rocking some new high key thickness. And based on what I’ve seen, that means it’s time to worry if you’re not a guy who fancies himself a chubby chaser. A world of ladies shaped like the Hindenburg loaded into one-piece bathing suits may be on the horizon now that Rihanna is traipsing around out there looking like she’s in a sumo suit. Here’s hoping she’s just pregnant, happens to the best of us.”

Of course, the Rihanna Navy was not happy about the shady post. After finding Spags on social media, they chewed him up and spit him out:

lil bitch !! We don't play about Rihanna pic.twitter.com/8Vnsksve3E — Σ1lent Assassian (@JustJohnell) May 30, 2017

Don't forget to tag your writer @ChrisSpags! Looks like he never made it past 3rd grade ☹️, but I'm sure Twitter will happily educate him! — Julia Black (@mjnblack) May 30, 2017

In turn, Chris took to Twitter and claimed that he’s being cyber bullied by Rihanna fans:

Rihanna fans did not like my blog calling her fat and now I'm being cyberbullied 😩 pic.twitter.com/iuvYIwW8gr — Straight Spags (@ChrisSpags) May 30, 2017

The site’s founder, Dave Portnoy, issued a statement saying that he was making the executive decision to delete the blog post from Barstool. Portnoy noted that while he didn’t think the “blog was as bad as many are making it out to be,” it wasn’t funny enough for him to want to die on the hill defending it. He says “lots of feminists not happy about it.”

Chris Spags has not issued an apology over the offensive post — but do you think Dave Portnoy’s half apology was good enough?