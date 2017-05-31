Radio One Exclusives
Diggin’ In The Crates: Beanie Sigel Recalls Stories Behind Some Of His Hiphop Classics [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

kysdc Staff
Rap Attack’s AJ Showtime and DJ AngelBaby are known for digging in the crates weekly. This time, they tapped Beanie Sigel for a little story telling.

If you’ve ever wondered what the creative process was like for Beans, State Property or their producers, or even what inspired some of their hiphop classics, press play up and peep the nostalgic photos below.

Be on the lookout for new music from Beanie, who will also be debuting a new artist soon as well!


