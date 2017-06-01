Black Music Month
Black Music Month Feature: Meridith Evans of Luxury Brown

kysdc Staff
It’s Black Music Month, yes we official have a month, so we wanted to take some time and highlight some of the movers and shakers in the industry from the Ohio Region.

We searched high and low to find some of the most talented women to feature throughout the month blazing a trail for others on the local music scene! So when you see these ladies around town maybe on stage or shopping show them some love!

Today we are featuring Meridith Evans.  Her band Luxury Brown is based in Columbus but you can find them all around performing.  Luxury Brown has opened up for many mainstream artists such as Mint Condition, Eric Benet, Angela Johnson, Yahzarah, Goapele and Chrisette Michelle.


Check out Luxury Brown’s performance schedule here


