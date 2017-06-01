YG Claps Back At Former Friend Over Royalties Lawsuit

YG is fighting back after a former friend accused him of “screwing him out of royalties,” according to a new report by. The friend,, claims he was never paid after assisting with production on YG’s first album My Krazy Life, while the rapper insists Russell isn’t owed any money.

From theJasmineBRAND:

“On May 25th, YG headed to court firing back at his former producer’s (Richard Russell) lawsuit denying all allegations of screwing him out of money. The rapper denies he owes the man from his music royalties, arguing the sample of Russell that he used in the song is considered fair use. YG says he even has a valid license to exploit the material. He is demanding the suit be tossed and Russell cover his legal bills.”

Russell and YG reportedly became fast friends when they were introduced back in 2014 and started doing music together. YG allegedly asked Russell “if he could use some of his previously created material” for My Krazy Life, the site writes.

“At the time, he said YG was unknown and for this reason, did not have the resources to pay Russell. The rapper promised he would compensate him when the royalties came in. The two agreed on the terms and YG used Russell’s poems/words, as well as voice and performance on the album. He also performed a poem in the song “Who Do you Love” featuring Drake, due to YG promising to pay him from the royalties. Russell sued saying he never received a dime from YG for his work despite numerous demands for his cut of the profits,” theJasmineBRAND explains.

Hopefully, they’re able to settle the dispute in court. Stay tuned for more on the case against YG as new information surfaces.